CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund designers heading to Paris

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have announced they are bringing back their ‘Americans in Paris’ initiative this season to celebrate its 20th anniversary year.

Eight CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund (CVFF) alumni designers, including Christopher John Rogers, will be presenting their collections in the showroom during Paris Fashion Week from September 28 to 29.

The move will give each designer global exposure, as well as sales, marketing and media support, explained the CFDA.

The showroom will include collections by Alejandra Alonso Rojas (2019 CVFF Finalist); Christopher John Rogers (2019 CVFF Winner); Rachel Scott of Diotima (2023 CVFF Runner-up); Akua Shabaka and Rebecca Henry of House of Aama (2021 CVFF Finalist); Conley Averett of Judy Turner (2022 CVFF Finalist), Kim Shui (2023 CVFF Finalist); Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell of Tanner Fletcher (2023 CVFF Finalist), and Henry Zankov of Zankov (2023 CVFF Runner-up).

Steven Kolb, chief executive of the CFDA, said in a statement: “The return of ‘Americans in Paris’ in the Fashion Fund’s anniversary year underscores the programme’s 20-year legacy of supporting designers and their businesses.

“We are proud to bring this strong alumni group to Paris Fashion Week and provide them with an opportunity to break into new markets and raise their global visibility in celebration of their creative design excellence.”