CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists collaborate with Zara

Could Zara be coming for H&M’s crown as the fast-fashion designer collaboration retailer? A select group of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists have collaborated with Zara for a limited-edition collection currently available for purchase.

The designers who are participating include Barragán, Private Policy, Abasi Rosborough, and Alejandra Alonso Rojas. The collaboration is in line with Zara’s new sustainability minded Join Life standards.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s goal is to support emerging design talent. A collaboration with a brand with Zara’s global reach is extremely beneficial to these young, independent designers who are still growing their business. After a tough year for fashion and independent designers, this partnership is much welcome.

In the past, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists have collaborated with brands like J. Crew to showcase their designs and get their brand names out to a broader audience. Collaborations continue to be a sweet spot for brands, even during the face of a global pandemic.

photo: via zara.com