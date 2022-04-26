CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund names 2022 finalists

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced the finalists of its 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. This year’s finalists will each receive funding and mentorship, a continuation of the 2021 rule changes after emerging designers were greatly affected during the pandemic.

The ten finalists are Jacques Agbobly of Black Boy Knits, Elena Velez, Fe Noel, Lauren Harwell Godfrey, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, Conley Averett of Judy Turner, Colm Dillane of Kidsuper, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph of No Sesso, Omar Salam of Sukeina and Jackson Wiederhoeft.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established after 9/11 to help emerging designers and cultivate the next generation of American fashion talent. Arguably the top fashion prize in the USA, the format evolved in 2021 to address the challenges the American fashion industry is facing, granting funds to all finalists and personal mentorship with industry leaders based on designated areas of need.

Talent with a consience

“Our ten finalists are a wonderful reminder that great fashion isn’t only wildly creative, but that it comes with a conscience,” said Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer, Condé Nast, and Global Editorial Director, Vogue. “I’m so proud of this year’s group; they represent the very best of what America can be—and what it can stand for.”

“This year’s group of finalists are among the best talents to bring fashion into the future,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. “They’re diverse, daring, and redefine codes of American style.”

The Selection Committee features Wintour and Kolb as well as Aurora James of Brother Vellies and the 15 Percent Pledge; Chioma Nnadi and Mark Holgate of Vogue; Eva Chen of Instagram; model and activist Paloma Elsesser; Roopal Patel of Saks Fifth Avenue; and Sam Lobban of Nordstrom. New to the Committee are designer Thom Browne and Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar, who’s company is one of the businesses underwriting the competition.