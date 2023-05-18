CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund names 2023 finalists

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have named 10 finalists for this year's coveted prize. The winner will receive 300,000 US dollars and two runners-up will go home with 100,000 US dollars each to help emerging talent succeed in the business of fashion.

The 2023 finalists are: Angelo Fabricio Urrutia of 4SDesigns, Colin LoCascio, Rachel Scott of Diotima, Kim Shui, Kozaburo Akasaka of Kozaburo, Melitta Baumeister, Sami Miro of Sami Miro Vintage, Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie of Tanner Fletcher, Everard Best and Téla D’Amore of Who Decides War, and Henry Zankov of Zankov.

Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA, said in a statement: “It’s so important that the world sees this new generation of American designers. The talent in the United States is unparalleled in regards to creativity and diversity and, moreover, truly American. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund shines an important and generous light on this.”

Image: CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund; 2023 finalists

Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast, and global editorial director at Vogue, added: "Every year I am astounded by how much talent we have in this country, with designers who are as wildly creative as they are sensitive to the world today. They're not only imaginative, but they strive to be thought leaders and community creators, reminding us that fashion can be meaningful to everyone.”

Wintour was joined by the CFDA’s Steven Kolb, Vogue’s Mark Holgate and Chioma Nnadi, Brother Vellies’ and the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s Aurora James, Saks Fifth Avenue’s Roopal Patel, Instagram’s Eva Chen, Nordstrom’s Sam Lobban, model and activist Paloma Elsesser, and Afterpay’s and The Next Generation’s Nick Molnar on this year’s selection committee.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established after 9/11 to help emerging designers and cultivate the next generation of American fashion talent.