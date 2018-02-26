CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund names designers for Americans in Paris

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue have named their designers for the fourteenth season of the Americans in Paris showcase presented during Paris Fashion Week. The event will be from March 3 to 5.

The selected designers named include Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem, Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat, Victor Glemaud of his eponymous label, Jordan Askill of his eponymous label, Matthew Harris of Mateo New York, Eli Azran of RtA, Sandy Liang of her eponymous label, Telfar Clemens of Telfar, and Patric DiCaprio, Bryn Taubensee, David Moses and Claire Sully of Vaquera. Clemens holds the distinction of being last year's CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner. The event's opening cocktail reception will be hosted by Bella Hadid, Italian fashion entrepreneur Renzo Rosso and Vogue Runway director Nicole Phelps.

“Cultivating the next generation of American fashion designers and providing them with global opportunities is part of CFDA’s overall mission,” said CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb in a statement.

Underwriters of the fund include Caleres, Instagram, Lane Bryant, Lifewtr, MAC Cosmetics, Saks Fifth Avenue and Vogue.

Americans in Paris has been a successful venue for burgeoning designers to show their work. Past designers have included David Hart, Public School and Adam Selman who are all continuing successful careers and are carried in top department stores.

Last year, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund raised 400,000 dollars for the winning designer, and 150,000 for the runners up. The former prize going to Clemens, and the latter two prizes going to McCharen-Tran of Chromat and Manai-Platt of Ahlem.

photo1: courtesy of Mike Vitelli/BFA

photo2:courtesy of haiti.org

photo 3: via Chromat.co