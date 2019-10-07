Champion announces new innerwear activation in the UK

HanesBrands is building upon the popularity of its Champion brand's outerwear line in the UK with renewed energy for the brand's innerwear line. Champion innerwear is the brand's underwear offerings, which include sports bras, socks, boxers and T-shirts.

Champion has launched a new digital campaign called "Champion inside," in partnership with fashion influencers to showcase 100 iconic looks over 100 days, through 100 videos on an Instagram page dedicated to the campaign.

"We’re really excited to be showcasing Champion Innerwear in the UK, especially as the brand celebrates its 100thanniversary this year," Heather Nogueira, Hanes Brands head of marketing for the UK and Ireland, said in a statement. "Our new video content, coupled with a mobile first approach, will engage our Gen Z target audience in a more authentic way.”

Social communications agency Thumbstoppers developed the content for the Champion inside campaign. The agency followed a goal of positioning Champion's innerwear line as the heart of a coordinated Champion look, displaying the line ‘the’ underwear of choice, according to a press statement.