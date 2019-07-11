Fashionunited
 
Champion celebrates 100 years with latest drop of Century Collection

Dale Arden Chong
|

Sportswear brand Champion continues to celebrate its 100-year anniversary for 2019 with a new drop to its limited edition Century Collection.

According to an announcement from the brand, the latest drop — which is now available at Champion’s and its five retail stores — includes womenswear and menswear items such as the brand’s Reverse Weave sweatshirt with an all-over logo print and matching joggers.

This is the second drop of the brand’s Century Collection, and each piece in the capsule includes a hidden label for consumers to take part in the brand’s “For The Team” initiative, where they can mark what the idea of “team” means to them.

Images: Courtesy of Champions
champion century collection
 

