Champion debuts collaborative collection with Sesame Street

Champion launched a new collection to brighten consumers' moods. The athleticwear brand teamed with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, for a limited edition capsule featuring characters from the popular children's show.

The Champion x Sesame Street collection includes items for men, women and children. It is the company's first collaboration to include childrenswear, and its first global collection. It is set for release in the U.S., Australia, Thailand, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The entire collection is available for purchase through Champion's e-commerce site, and the adult's apparel can also be purchased through PacSun.

Sesame Workshop recently announced its Caring for Each Other initiative, which provides resources to help parents, caregivers and teachers foster playful learning at home and help children stay physically and mentally healthy.

“We had a wonderful time collaborating with Champion on this new collection that brings the spirit of Sesame Street to life in every way imaginable,” Gabriela Arenas, Sesame Workshop's vice president of licensing for North America, said in a statement. “We hope the collection provides a source of joy and a sense of familiarity and comfort during these uncertain times.”