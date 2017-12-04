Champion launches ‘artists series’

Sportswear brand Champion has launched an ‘artists series’ in collaboration with three acclaimed graphic artists Jean Jullien, Jody Barton and Yu Nagaba, who have given their own take on the iconic “C” logo.

The limited-edition collection of T-shirts will be limited to just 100 pieces per style and is aimed at celebrating “authenticity, playful creativity, style and newness” said the brand and will be sold exclusively at its London Brewer Street store.

“Soho has been the authentic heart of London for creativity and experimentation for well over a century,” said Chris Haggarty, managing director of Champion Products Europe Limited. “So the launch of our Artists Series limited edition T-shirt collection, from our London flagship allows us to showcase the integrity and heritage of Champion whilst putting a spotlight on graphic artists who embody what is now and what’s next. Jean Jullien, Jody Barton and Yu Nagaba epitomise that spirit and we’re proud to be working with them on the Artists Series by Champion.”

Each artist used the Champion “C” logo as a focal point, while incorporating their own signature illustrative styles. London-based, French artist Jean Jullien, who’s work has spanned clothing, costumes, illustrations, installations, photography and videos, used the “C” as a glove on a boxer. While Jody Barton, who is based in Copenhagen working for clients including Stussy and Frame Denim placed the “C” as the nose in a smiley face design, and Japanese illustrator Yu Nagaba used the “C” in the phrase ‘Have a Nice Day’.

The limited-edition T-shirts from the Artist Series by Champion retails for 55 pounds each.

Images: courtesy of Champion