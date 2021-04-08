Champion launches collection featuring first up-cycled sneaker

Champion activewear company has launched two new collections focused on sustainability.

The brand stated the new collections fall under its Made initiative focusing on using responsibly made fabrics while reducing energy and water consumption during the manufacturing process.

The Natural State Reverse Weave collection features t-shirts, hoodies, crew-neck sweatshirts, joggers, and shorts containing recycled polyester fibers. It uses unprocessed and unbleached fabrics, along with all-natural dyes derived from flowers, roots, and plants.

“All Champion products can be washed in cold water, which reduces energy and water usage, and our Powerblend sweats are made with a portion of recycled polyester fibers,” stated David Robertson, director of global brand marketing, Champion, in a release.

The Rally Pro Earth sneaker is Champion’s first shoe assembled with 25 to 45 percent upcycled and 50 to 65 percent recycled materials. The shoe also contains an upcycled rubber outsole and is packaged in recycled boxes.

Robertson added: “I’m very proud of the fact that by 2025, as part of the HanesBrands family, Champion will use 100 percent recycled polyester and 100 percent sustainable cotton in all of its apparel, achieve zero waste across operations and reduce the absolute weight of packaging materials used for products by 25 percent.”