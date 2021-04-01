Champion partners with Tafi to launch exclusive digital spring collection

Champion Athleticwear company has become the latest brand to dive into the world of digital fashion.

In partnership with Tafi, a 3D digital avatar company, Champion has launched its spring/summer collection through the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), meaning each piece is unique and has its own value. The collection is also available on Samsung phones AR emoji platform.

The new digital spring collection includes sneakers, sweatshirts, t-shirts, joggers, exclusive Champion artwork, and limited edition avatars decked out in Champion apparel. The collection will also be available through the Samsung Galaxy store.

“This is an incredibly exciting, transformative time in the digital world. We are just starting to scratch the surface on the benefits that NFTs unlock for the customer,” stated Tyler Lewison, general manager at Champion Athleticwear, in a release.

Preston Woo, chief strategy officer of Tafi, added: “With this partnership, we’re not only making Champion’s 2021 spring collection available to Samsung AR emoji users, but we’re enabling the customer to digitally own unique pieces of Champion’s iconic collection through NFTs.”