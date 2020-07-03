Champion to launch second collection with HyperX

Athleticwear brand Champion is once again releasing a limited-edition apparel collection with HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

The collection of the two companies, which first collaborated in November of last year, will include a logoed black t-shirt, fleece hoodie and slides. The line will additionally feature a heat transfer application that illuminates the design when reflecting light.

The ‘Reflective Collection’ is HyperX’s first international launch, as it will be available in over 100 countries on Champion’s website on July 9.

“The first collaboration of the gaming-inspired capsule collection between HyperX and Champion was a runaway success,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager of HyperX, in a statement on Thursday. “It was apparent the community craved more unique designs from the minds of HyperX and the Champion brand. With this newest collection we hoped to tap into that same spirit of classic design with an exclusive twist – this time featuring a custom reflective treatment which illuminates beautifully once light shines on it.”

David Robertson, director of global brand marketing at Champion, added: “This innovative design gives us a new way to connect with Champion fans who love gaming. Through this partnership and expanded product line with HyperX, we look forward to further engaging with the gaming community.”

The clothing items will come in a range of unisex sizes from small to extra extra large, with the t-shirt retailing for 35 dollars, the fleece hoodie for 80 dollars and the slides for 45 dollars.