Champion to produce officially licensed apparel for the NFL

Athleticwear brand Champion, part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, is expanding its sports legacy with a new licensing deal to produce officially licensed apparel for the National Football League (NFL), adding to its existing portfolio of league partnerships which include the National Hockey League (NHL), Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

Champion will debut a drop a line of exclusive, limited styles for the NFL and NHL at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 later this month. The athleticwear brand will host a festival activation to showcase the exclusive, co-branded fan gear that combines Champion’s heritage with the authentic spirit of each league. Products from the lines will become available nationwide in major retailers, both in stores and online later this year, with specific distribution varying by league.

In a statement, Champion added that each league’s product assortment will reflect “its unique culture,” combining Champion’s craftsmanship with team colours, logos, and archival influences.

The brand milestone comes to life through the recently announced partnership between Authentic and Ames Watson, Champion’s collegiate and sport partner. By leveraging Ames Watson’s deep retail expertise and Authentic’s global brand-building capabilities, Champion is positioned “to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the sports apparel space”.

Jarrod Weber, president of sports and lifestyle at Authentic, said: “Champion’s enduring legacy in sports has always been rooted in the pursuit of excellence. Our partnership with Ames Watson allows us to bring this legacy to life in new and exciting ways, seamlessly blending our craftsmanship with the rich traditions of the NFL and NHL.

“We are excited to offer fans premium apparel that speaks to their passion for the game while staying true to Champion’s timeless heritage.”