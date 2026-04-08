Champion unveils collaboration with Aries

American athleticwear brand Champion, part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, has unveiled a collaboration with UK streetwear brand Aries, centred around boxing.

The capsule collection is rooted in the “raw physicality and spirit of boxing,” explains Champion, and sees the London-based Aries reworking the brand’s classic Reverse Weave, using deadstock jerseys that have been aged and printed with graphics created by Aries, utilising imagery from Aries’ archive as well as new collaborative graphics.

Aries x Champion collection Credits: Champion

The 10-piece collection of unisex styles launches on April 9, and is offered in a colour palette of black, grey, navy and red.

Sofia Prantera, founder and creative director of Aries, said in a statement: “I’ve always loved vintage Champion as it carries a real sense of authenticity.

“This collaboration was about pushing that heritage into something more confrontational. Boxing and MMA felt like a natural influence with the energy and the physicality, channelled into the clothes.”

Aries x Champion collection Credits: Champion

To launch the boxing-inspired collection, Champion and Aries tapped professional British boxers Harlem Eubank and Tiah Mai Ayton to front the campaign shot by Douglas Irvine.

The Aries x Champion collection will retail for 79 to 175 pounds. It will be sold at the Aries flagship in London, via its website, as well as at the Champion flagship stores in Soho, London, and Manchester Arndale in the UK, and online through select wholesale partners globally. Aries x Champion collection

Aries x Champion collection Credits: Champion

Aries x Champion collection Credits: Champion