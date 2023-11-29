Champion unveils new collection to help reduce microplastic pollution

Champion Athleticwear has unveiled a new collection of joggers and crewnecks, made with CiCLO technology in a bid to reduce the presence of microplastics in the environment.

Kicking off the sportswear brand's "Eco Future" project, a product segment that seeks to prioritizes environmental and community impact, the collection is made from Eco Future Reverse Weave with CiCLO technology, a scientifically developed, patented method that enables synthetic fabrics to mimic natural fibers when released into the environment.

Currently, more than half of the textiles produced globally contain plastic-based materials such as polyester and nylon. These synthetic fibers persist in the environment for an extended period, as they lack the inherent ability to biodegrade.

The new collection from Champion aims to reduce the amount of plastic textile fibers in the environment by ensuring that CiCLO-enhanced fabrics with polyester fibers can be fully broken down by microorganisms into natural, harmless elements.

Champion® Athleticwear Eco Future Reverse Weave with CiCLO® technology Credits: Champion® Athleticwear

“As we continue to innovate and evolve, Champion is dedicated to creating solutions through products that will ensure a better tomorrow for our planet and the people living on it,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, president of global activewear at Champion in a statement.

“Through our partnership with CICLO, we aim to be a catalyst for positive change in the fashion industry, driving conscious choices, responsible actions and continuous improvements, while providing every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose.”

The new collection also features naturally sourced dyes, utilizing elements like pomegranate, annatto fruit, and terminalia chebula fruit. The new Eco Future Reverse Weave with CiCLO is set to launch in stores and online from December 6, in time for the holiday season.

The Eco Future Reverse Weave collection launch closely follows Champion’s inaugural worldwide campaign, 'Champion What Moves You', which reimagines the concept of 'Champion' from a symbol of victory to a call for action, encouraging the creation of meaningful, impactful change.