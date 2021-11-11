Champion unveils Stranger Things collaboration

Champion has launched its first Stranger Things collection as part of its collaborative project with Netflix.

The Champion x Stranger Things collaboration takes design cues from collegiate-inspired pieces from the series and the brands’ 80’s aesthetic, blending fashion nostalgia with cultural and cinematic references.

Drop 1 features classic Champion hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jackets, and sweatshirts with key logos and imagery from the show, including various ‘Hawkins’ branding.

Image: courtesy of Champion

Highlights include quintessential varsity-style reversible bomber featuring zesty yellow and teal as a throwback to 1980’s Hawkins, Indiana, as well as ‘Hawkins’ branded T-shirts in black and grey, some with the wording upside down.

There are also white T-shirts customised with the Champion and Stranger Things collaborative logo.

Champion x Stranger Things collection is available online and at the sportswear brand’s London store on Brewer Street. Prices range from 35 to 70 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Champion