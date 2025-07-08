Chanel autumn/winter 2025: a winter of elegance and comfort
Paris – Chanel presented a glamorous and understated Haute Couture collection at the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday. This is the last collection designed by its in-house creative studio before the highly anticipated debut of new artistic director Matthieu Blazy.
For the autumn/winter 2025 season, the French fashion house reinvents winter classics and reinterprets its emblematic tweed. This time, it takes on a woven look in dresses of varying lengths. It also features in long coats, and low-waisted skirt and trouser suits, embellished with sequins, feathers and pearls.
Lighter dresses and skirts, generally in silk or chiffon and often ruffled, also form part of this new wardrobe. The collection plays with layering, with long skirts open over shorter skirts or wide belts with pockets.
All of this is presented in black, beige and white, matched with round-toe, knee-high boots.
This new wardrobe was presented in the Salon d'Honneur, decorated with wide draped curtains and comfortable beige sofas in the style of last century's haute couture salons. It was not shown in the nave of the Grand Palais, as is usually the case, as the latter houses a monumental installation by Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto.
Guests included actresses Marion Cotillard and Carole Bouquet, as well as pop stars Lorde and Gracie Abrams.
The next collection, presented in October during Paris Fashion Week, will be signed by Blazy, who was appointed in December, six months after the abrupt departure of Virginie Viard.
The discreet and highly respected French-Belgian, former artistic director of Bottega Veneta, will have the difficult task of turning the page after Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld reigned over the house for more than three decades until his death in 2019, leaving the reins to his right-hand woman, Viard.
