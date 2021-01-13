Chanel hopes to stage cruise show this year

The world might still be in COVID-19 disarray, but with the hope of a vaccine here and many countries having begun vaccinating their citizens, Chanel has plans for bringing back their cruise show. Last year the brand’s cruise show was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic with lockdowns taking place across many nations and travel being restricted. Now, the brand is hoping that this May they will be able to show their cruise collection in the South of France.

The potential site of the Cruise 2022 collection is the Carrières de Lumières in Les Baux-de-Provence, known for being the location where Jean Cocteau filmed Testament of Orpheus. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, referred to some as the before times, Chanel’s cruise shows were quite lavish and were known to take a globetrotting approach showing everywhere from Havana, Cuba to Dubai.

Rather than cancelling their cruise collection for 2021, Chanel decided to opt to show the collection virtually in a video format. As Chanel’s first show during the pandemic and a precedent of how designers could still create buzz without a major runway show, it was one of the most talked about video formats of the season.

photo: via chanel.com