Chanel inaugurates 19M, a complex of ateliers and exhibition space

This week Chanel inaugurates 19M, a complex ateliers and exhibition space, retracing the development of the architectural work of its iconic Métiers d’Art residences on display for the first time. The gallery of 19M, a multidisciplinary cultural venue, will show its first exhibition titled ‘l’Ouverture du 19M’, which brings together a multitude of players from different backgrounds, including various artists, early school-partners, and players in the circular economy.

In the first section of the exhibition visitors can follow architect Rudy Ricciotti’s process as he designed the building. The displays recount each stage in the production of the architectural creation, from the earliest sketches to the design of the gallery’s interior furnishings by Studio GGSV.

The second part of the programme takes the visitor into the world of the resident Maisons d’Art, the focal point of le19M: Atelier Montex, L’École Lesage, ERES, Goossens, Lemarié, Lesage, Lesage Intérieurs, Les Ateliers Lognon, Maison Michel, Massaro, Paloma, Studio MTX.

The project showcases a number of collaborations between the Maisons d’Art and contemporary artists starting with the finalists and winners of the Hyères International Festival of Fashion, and Lucie Khahoutian, winner of the Picto Fashion Photography Prize and the le19M Métiers d’Art Photography grant.

Lastly, the artisans who work at le19M are spotlighted in a project by Ismaël Bazri, Fodil Drici and Elea Jeanne Schmitter from the 2020 Image class at École Kourtrajmé, headed by the artist JR.

Visitors can participate in a collective embroidery workshop which partners Maison Lemarié, Maison Lesage and Atelier Montex. As the weeks go by, this group effort will result in a monumental joint creation based on a map of the area around le19M, at the frontier of northern Paris and the town of Aubervilliers.

The name 19M is a nod to Gabrielle Chanel’s day of birth, and to one of the lucky numbers of Chanel. M stands for Mode and Métiers des Arts.

The exhibition runs until April 23rd.