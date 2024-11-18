Chanel lights up New Bond Street in London

French luxury fashion and beauty house Chanel has switched on an exclusive Chanel N°5 light installation on Mayfair’s New Bond Street in London in collaboration with New West End Company.

The Chanel Christmas light installation runs from Piccadilly to Oxford Street on New Bond Street and has been made from recyclable aluminium with 85,750 LED bulbs, which will be reusable for future projects.

The lights have been designed as an “ode to the city” in celebration “of beauty and the iconic N°5 bottle,” explained Chanel and will be on from 4 pm to midnight until January 12, 2025.

Thomas du Pré de Saint Maur, head of global creative at Chanel fragrance and beauty, said in a statement: “Thanks to a splendid collaboration between the New West End Company and Chanel, we hope to delight passersby, amaze children, and make grown-ups dream.”

British actor and Chanel ambassador Lucy Boynton Credits: Chanel ambassador

The installation was switched on by British actor and Chanel ambassador Lucy Boynton.

Dee Corsi, chief executive of the New West End Company, added: “We have had some spectacular illuminations on Bond Street across the decades, but this year’s exclusive installation from Chanel fragrance and beauty is something truly special.”