Chanel postpones Hong Kong show

Chanel's 2020 cruise collection was set to debut November 6 in Hong Kong, but amid political protests going on in the region the brand has decided to postpone the show because of anti-government protests. The extradition bill, which was what sparked the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, has been withdrawn, but protesters seem unlikely to cease speaking and acting out against the government in the coming weeks.

Losing out on hosting the Chanel cruise show could have short term economic implications for Hong Kong. A luxury brand staging an event of this magnitude tends to generate a few million dollars for the local economy between the cost of producing the show and things like airfare, hotel, and dining for show attendees, many of whom fly in to attend Chanel's show.

As luxury brands approach the Hong Kong protest situation with immense caution, they are unlikely to hold any lavish events in the region in the near future. The longterm economic impacts of this haven't been felt yet, but depending on how long the protests last the affects could be seen in the coming months.

photo: via Chanel.com