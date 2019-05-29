Chanel's Métiers d'Art show to return to Paris

Chanel's Métiers d'Art show has bene going all around the past several years. After the start of their world tour, Chanel has decided to bring their Métiers d'Art show home to Paris. The fashion house has announced the next Métiers d'Art collection will debut on December 5, although the exact location hasn't been revealed. The news was reported by WWD.

This marks the first Métiers d'Art collection designed exclusively by Virginie Viard , who was appointed Karl Lagerfeld's successor after his passing earlier this year. Viard had served as Lagerfeld's right hand for over 30 years as Chanel's studio director.

This is also the first time the Métiers d'Art collection will be shown in Paris since 2016, when Chanel helped the Ritz Paris ring in its grand opening. In 2020, Chanel will be moving its Métiers d'Art ateliers to Aubervilliers, that will also house most of the 26 ateliers under Chanel's umbrella.

photo: via Chanel.com