Chanel to collaborate with Pharrell Williams

French luxury house Chanel has announced it is collaborating with pop star Pharrell Williams on a capsule collection to be released in April 2019.

Last week Chanel unveiled its cruise show in Bangkok, where Williams was photographed sporting a yellow logo hoodie, as part of the collaboration's marketing campaign. The brightly-coloured pullover sports the word Coco on its front as well as randomly placed logo's and Chanel markers.

This isn't the first time Chanel's Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld has collaborated with Williams, having previously designed a pair of adidas sneakers exclusively for Colette prior to its closure in 2017.

The full capsule collection will be revealed in the Chanel flagship store in Seoul on March 29, and on April 4 in the rest of the world.

Photo credit: Pharrell Williams, Instagram