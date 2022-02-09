Chanel to hold cruise show in Monaco

Chanel has found the destination for its next international cruise show. The famed luxury brand will be jet-setting off to Monaco for Cruise 2023, the home of brand ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi. The collection, designed by creative director Virginie Viard, will debut on May 5.

This collection will mark the brand’s first collection with an audience since May 2019, Viard’s debut collection for the brand. The venue for the runway show hasn’t been revealed, but in 2006 Chanel showed its Métiers d’Art collection at the Monte-Carlo Opera House.

Chanel and Monaco have a longstanding relationship. The brand’s founder, Coco Chanel, had a villa at La Pausa built in 1929. Chanel’s famed artistic director, the late Karl Lagerfeld, had a villa at La Vigie also in La Pausa. Casiraghi also held her wedding reception there in 2019, where she wore Chanel.

Chanel has opted to stage its cruise shows in France since the COVID-19 pandemic. Their cruise 2021 show in Capri was cancelled due to the raging height of the pandemic, and cruise 2022 was shown with a small group of VIP guests.