Chanel to increase prices of certain handbags and small leather goods

French fashion house Chanel is to increase the price of certain products to help offset rising costs of raw materials during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The price increases will range between 5 and 17 percent and will affect Chanel’s iconic handbags, 11.12 and 2.55, as well as Boy, Gabrielle, Chanel 19 bags and certain small leather goods, the company said in a statement seen by Reuters.

“These adjustments are made while ensuring that we avoid excessive price differentials between countries, in line with our commitments regarding price harmonization,” the brand said.