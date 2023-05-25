Chanel to showcase Cruise 2024 collection in Shenzhen

Chanel has announced its return to China with its 2024 Cruise collection set to be held in Shenzhen this November.

This news comes on the heels of Chanel's previous showcase of its annual Métiers d'Art show in Shanghai last May, which demonstrated the brand's dedication to the Chinese market and its recognition of China's increasing influence in the global fashion industry.

Describing Shenzhen as "China's capital of design, innovation, and high-tech," the city has rapidly transformed from a fishing village to the epitome of China's "Silicon Valley," boasting a population of 13 million. According to Forbes, Shenzhen ranks eighth among cities with the highest number of billionaires globally, surpassing Singapore and trailing just behind Mumbai. With its new status as a global technology hub, Shenzhen is an attractive target for luxury brands seeking to expand their retail networks and captivate affluent consumers with significant purchasing power.

Chanel has had a presence in the city since December 2021 when it inaugurated its first boutique in Shenzhen's Nanshan district. The French luxury brand operates more than 15 boutiques in China, including two dedicated footwear boutiques.

With Chinese shoppers spending more on luxury at home than ever before, many luxury brands are looking to China to show their collections and secure their footholds within the local market. Prada showcased its autumn/winter 2022-2023 collection in Beijing last year, while Louis Vuitton held a spring/summer 2023 menswear spin-off at the Aranya Gold Coast venue. The return of these esteemed fashion houses to China signifies the country's resurgent status as a vital market for luxury brands in the post-pandemic era.