Chanel to stage Métiers d'Art show in Paris

Chanel will always love its home of Paris. This December, that love affair will continue as the house debuts its next Métiers d’Art collection on December 7.

The Métiers d’Art show is usually a traveling show that has been show everywhere from Dallas to Shanghai, but with restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Chanel thought it best to stay close to home. The Grand Palais, where Chanel usually stages their shows, is under renovations ahead of the Summer Olympics in 2024, so Chanel will need a new venue that has yet to be announced. A temporary space was built near the Eiffel Tower to host events that usually take place at the Grand Palais.

It is possible that Chanel will stage their show at the Palais Galliera fashion museum, where the brand’s fall 2021 haute couture show was held. Chanel has yet to hold an event outside of its home country of France since COVID-19, meanwhile competitors, like Louis Vuitton, have held shows in countries including China.