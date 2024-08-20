Character.com launches its first adaptive wear range

Character.com, the destination for character-based clothing for kids, has launched its first-ever adaptive wear clothing range featuring SpongeBob SquarePants.

The children’s clothing brand has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products to channel the themes of positivity and inclusivity that SpongeBob SquarePants by creating an innovative clothing range that is inclusive of all ages and designed with comfort and ease in mind with the use of Velcro fastenings, label-free designs and super-soft cotton jersey.

The range includes a variety of adaptive pieces, including T-shirts, long-sleeve tops with scratch mitts, dresses with under shorts for additional coverage, onesies, and dribble bibs, all adorned with the energetic characters from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Character.com adaptive SpongeBob SquarePants collection Credits: Character.com

Rebecca Jenkins, vice president of consumer products UK & Ireland at Paramount Consumer Products, said in a statement: “It’s wonderful to see SpongeBob’s inherent positivity and inclusivity reflected on this new range of adaptive wear from Character.com.

“This is an important growing retail category, and we appreciate the care that has been taken to develop the range for fans with a variety of needs.”

Character.com worked with a focus group of families who have children with additional needs to understand some of the challenges that children and their parents/carers face with everyday clothing items.

This led to ensuring that all products were made with ultra-soft 100 percent cotton jersey interlock fabric so the items are soft and gentle against delicate skin, as well as being itch-free with label-free designs, and ensuring that the fastenings for the range avoid loud sounds, making it easy and pleasant to use for children, parents, and carers alike.

Highlights include easy-to-wear graphic T-shirts, featuring a Velcro fastening along the centre back, which helps parents or carers put clothing on more easily and ensures comfort and long-sleeve tops featuring optional scratch mitts, which parents and carers request as a great way to protect children and allow for comfort.

There is also a bright purple dress featuring SpongeBob and a rainbow with a neckline that has a Velcro opening on the shoulder to make it easier when dressing. The dress also comes with additional shorts to allow extra coverage that features a popper fastening.

While the adaptive onesie, made with jersey interlock fabric, features a durable zip running from neckline to ankle, which is well secured if children turn while sleeping, and a zip guard on the neckline and optional scratch mitts to minimise scratching throughout the night.

Commenting on the range, Emma Wilkins, brand manager from Character.com, added: “We wanted to create a range that will excite children across the UK and celebrate the fun, positive and energetic energy that SpongeBob stands for.

“Many families have mentioned to us that adaptive wear doesn’t have a variety of options, and the limited selection available isn’t bright and engaging for children. We wanted to change that and create an inclusive range for everyone. Elizbeth Layte, buying manager, and I worked closely with a focus group of parents and carers and Fashion UK, to create this adaptive range, ensuring it truly meets their needs. With discreet design features for easy dressing combined with bright and inspiring designs, we believe this adaptive range will be loved by kids, parents and carers alike.”

The collection for ages 3/4 years to 14/15 years is available on Character.com. Prices range from 4.95 to 19.95 pounds.

