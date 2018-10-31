Charaf Tajer launches Casablanca

French Moroccan creative director Charaf Tajer has launched premium Parisian menswear label Casabalanca, a new après-sport concept. The debut collection, Casablanca Tennis Club, is the spring/summer 2019 collection launching today, October 31.

Casablanca launches with après-sport concept

Tajer is best known for his involvement with French brand's Pigalle and Parisian hot spot Le Pompon. Casablanca is designed around the concept of effortless elegance and Tajer's interpretation of new luxury. The city Casablanca, where his parents met and he spent his summers as a child, evokes the childhood memories of what vacations and getaways feel like.

The products are manufactured in Casablanca and are designed between Paris and Casablanca. The debut collection consists of T-shirts, silk shirts, terrycloth tracksuits, and tailored suits. Price points for the collection range between 60 dollars and 890 dollars. A curated selection of the first collection will be available for purchase on casablancaparis.com and the full collection will be available for purchase at Ssense.com in November. Other retailers include Maxfield’s, Alchemist, Browns and United Arrows.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR