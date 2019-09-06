Chargeurs hosts exhibition for Parsons School of Design throughout NYFW

Chargeurs is putting talented fashion graduates into the radar of the American fashion industry. Last night, the fashion tech company celebrated the opening of a new exhibition it is hosting throughout the Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week in partnership with The New School's Parsons School of Design.

The work of the university's 2019 MFA Fashion and Design Society designers is on display at Chargeurs' new space in Manhattan's Chelsea Arts Tower. The company, which is committed to supporting U.S. fashion, education and culture, will continue to host the graduates' final collections through September 11.

“We are so grateful to Chargeurs for this outstanding space, and for providing our graduate designers an arena to present their designs during New York Fashion Week,” Shelley Fox, director of the MFA Fashion and Design Society program at Parsons, said in a statement.

Fox continued, “Ensuring our designers know how to position their work within the market is a core part of our program, and this exhibition is an enormous opportunity for our graduates to share their vision and skills with press, buyers, stylists and other industry insiders, as well as with recruiters.”

Chargeurs continues to invest in fashion's future

The MFA Fashion and Design Society designers' work is the first of many to be exhibited in Chargeurs' new space. Immediately following this current exhibition, Chargeurs will begin transforming its space in the Chelsea Arts Tower into its official New York Future of Fashion Gallery and headquarters. Chargeurs will unveil the new space in the spring of 2020.

“We envisioned our new space in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood as a fashion innovation gallery to exhibit the latest in fashion, art and technology, and we therefore couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with Parsons to showcase the strong emerging talent of their extraordinary designers,” said Michaël Fribourg, chairman and CEO of Chargeurs.

Photos: courtesy of Chargeurs