Charity campaign ‘Dress to Impress for £10’ launches

Leading charity shops across the UK have joined forces with careers app Debut and TV fashion expert Amber Butchart to launch the ‘Dress to Impress for £10’ initiative, which aims to improve job prospects for millions of individuals by providing access to interview outfits for only 10 pounds as well as to educate job seekers on correct interview attire.

The campaign has more than 650 charity shops across the UK taking part and each will feature a dedicated section of their retail space to the ‘Dress to Impress’ initiative, and store volunteers will share advice and tips that have been provided by Butchart.

Commenting on the campaign, Butchart, said in a press release: “I'm really excited to be working with Debut and the country’s charity shops on the ‘Dress to Impress for £10’ initiative. It’s supportive, promotes sustainability and gives everyone the same chance to look and feel great during an interview.

“The UK’s charity shops are brimming with hidden gems that are waiting to go from being pre-loved to re-loved and this campaign makes it easier to find them. Thousands of store volunteers have been armed with my interview attire advice and a list of interview staples that they will be showcasing in the dedicated sections of the store, which are signposted to be found easily.”

The initiative launches on the back of research undertaken by Debut that revealed that 72 percent of career hopefuls aged 16-23 didn’t know where to start when it came to deciding what to wear to an interview.

Charlie Taylor, founder and chief executive of Debut added: “Everyone in the UK can benefit from this campaign - job seekers can pick up a great outfit on a budget and feel interview-ready, whilst everyone else can get involved and donate their own pre-loved interview attire that they no longer need to help a number of fantastic causes.”

Robin Osterley, chief executive of the Charity Retail Association, which represents the interests of charity retailers that run more than 8,600 shops, comments on why they got behind the Dress to Impress initiative: “Charity shops play a vital role in every community, making them a perfect place to help this campaign start conversations about finding work, give people a helping hand to get into employment, or source a fantastic interview outfit for a good price.

“The Dress to Impress for £10 initiative is extremely relevant today as competition for jobs is increasing, and people are looking for ways to save money during the job application process. Often education around what to wear is also missing - and this campaign helps to overcome that whilst supporting great causes across the UK.”

Images: courtesy of Debut