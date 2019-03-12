Charles Jeffrey Loverboy collaborates with Björn Borg

Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg has launched a limited-edition menswear capsule underwear collection with emerging British designer Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

The capsule collection, which marks Jeffrey’s debut underwear collaboration, features three limited-edition prints, ‘Scream’, ‘Squiggle’ and ‘Squirm’ that feature as all-over prints and waistband designs across the collection.

The prints were developed exclusively by Jeffery and are described as his “second language,” and will be instantly recognisably by Loverboy fans as a celebration of the label’s visual language.

To launch the collection Jeffery, who is also an established stylist, teamed up with photographer Dexter Lander to produce a “colourful and comedic” campaign to celebrate the collection.

Of the campaign, Jeffrey said in a statement: “It almost happened by accident, but whilst on set we started realising that what we were building was a kind of mash-up of some of the visual cues of eccentric Britishness that I love the most: Culture Club, The Mighty Boosh, a bit of David Bowie. What ties them all together is colour, a sense of performance, a dispensing with gender norms. It's a lot of things I love - remixed.”

The Björn Borg x Charles Jeffrey Loverboy collection can be found in Björn Borg stores, bjornborg.com, Selfridges and other exclusive retailers. Prices start at 35 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Björn Borg/Charles Jeffrey Loverboy by Dexter Lander