Charles Jeffrey Loverboy launches homeware

British fashion label Charles Jeffrey Loverboy has added homeware, with collaborations with artist Nick Cowan and Polish design studio UAU Project.

The debut homeware collection, entitled ‘Homeware Creatures’ offers two limited-edition sculptures created with Nick Cowan designed to be used as bookends. The quirky characters are a riff on the familiar feline motif found throughout Charles Jeffrey’s creative universe and have been designed to “stand guard over your book collection like lucky talismans”.

There are two designs on offer, a feline head crafted from red jesmonite for 140 pounds and a sitting feline figure made from blue jesmonite for 183 pounds.

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; Photography by Alex Petch @ Traffic Jam and illustrations created by Charles Jeffery

In addition, the London-based designer has also teamed up with Polish design studio UAU Project on a range of exclusive 3D printed vases made using plant-based bioplastics. There are four limited-edition vase designs in green/pink, red, yellow and blue hues, each featuring a different Loverboy house motif. The vases can be used on their own or stacked together to form a towering totem.

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; Photography by Alex Petch @ Traffic Jam

Highlights include the red Stud Face Vase that takes inspiration from the signature metal studs found on Loverboy waistbands and the Winged Vase with clashing green and pink resembles Charles Jeffrey’s drawings. Vases range in price from 104 to 260 pounds.

The Charles Jeffrey Loverboy ‘Homeware Creatures’ are available exclusively on the brand’s website.

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; Photography by Alex Petch @ Traffic Jam and illustrations created by Charles Jeffery