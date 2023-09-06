Charles & Keith launches capsule collection with Henn Kim

Singapore-based footwear and accessories label Charles & Keith has teamed up with visual artist Henn Kim, renowned for her surrealist black and white drawings on a capsule collection.

The four-piece all-black ‘Heart is Every Where’ capsule collection is inspired by Kim’s desire for the products to be worn anywhere and everywhere and “for each wearer to feel encouraged in being forthcoming with their emotions”.

The collection includes ankle boots and a hobo bag featuring metallic embellishments reflecting Kim’s recognisable anatomical heart illustration, alongside a faux leather scrunchie and a plush cosmic-themed blanket.

Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection Credits: Charles & Keith

Commenting on the collaboration, Kim said in a statement: “My art has always served as a medium for expressing complex emotions that I could not convey in words. For this collaboration, the reimagined heart illustration goes beyond depicting despondency, and instead offers a new outlook by imbuing the heart symbol with self-assurance and the courage to express oneself freely.”

Fredie Stevens, design director at Charles & Keith, added: “Charles & Keith has always enjoyed collaborating with emerging creative talent across fields of art and design. As personal admirers of her work, it was particularly exciting for the team to work with Henn Kim in bringing a fresh take on one of her signature illustrations to life through this capsule – especially given the important message at its core on inspiring self-expression, which resonates with our own brand values.”

The Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection is available exclusively on the brand’s website and in selected boutiques. With every purchase from the capsule, customers will also receive a set of stickers featuring Henn Kim’s exclusive illustrations for the brand. Prices range from 29 to 179 pounds.

Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection Credits: Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection Credits: Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection Credits: Charles & Keith