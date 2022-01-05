Charles & Keith name first-ever global brand ambassador

Footwear, handbag and accessories brand Charles & Keith has named actress and singer Krystal as its first-ever global brand ambassador.

In a statement, Charles & Keith said Krystal, who was a member of the K-pop girl group f(x), was chosen for her “keen sense of fashion” and for being the “embodiment of the modern-day woman, who strives to be the most authentic version of herself”.

Krystal’s ambassadorship kicks off with the star fronting the brand’s spring 2022 campaign launching in February, which will highlight key Charles & Keith footwear and bags from the Blooming Spring collection, featuring floral motifs, delicate pastels and bright splashes of colours.

Charles & Keith co-founder, Keith Wong, said: “Charles & Keith has always celebrated women, encouraging their expression of individuality and style through our collections. We’re thrilled to welcome Krystal, whose spirit closely aligns with our brand values, to the Charles & Keith family. Together, we hope to inspire women all around the world to showcase their personal style - fun, freely and with flourish.”

Commenting on her new role, Krystal said: “I am truly honoured and proud to be the first global brand ambassador of Charles & Keith. I appreciate the brand’s consistent endeavour to empower women through fashion over its 25-year history – creating beautifully crafted collections that feature a wonderful balance between on-trend styles and classic wardrobe staples.

“Spring holds a special place in my heart - you always get the sense that it’s a season for renewal and optimism – the perfect time to kick-start this collaboration. I am looking forward to be on set for the campaign shoot and being transported to a floral wonderland with fresh, playful colours.”

As well as fronting the brand’s spring 2022 campaign, Krystal will also shoot exclusive video content, showcasing her personality and fashion style.

Charles & Keith was founded by fashion entrepreneurs Charles Wong and Keith Wong in 1996 as a footwear brand and has grown into a fully-fledged line of footwear, bags, eyewear, accessories and costume jewellery for women. It has more than 600 brick-and-mortar stores in its global network, and its e-commerce extends the brands reach throughout the UK, the US, Asia Pacific, and Europe.