Charlotte Olympia to launch Marvel collection

British luxury footwear label Charlotte Olympia has announced on its Instagram feed that it is collaborating with American comic publisher and film producer, Marvel on an up-coming Spider-Man collection.
Launching on July 5, the Marvel capsule collection will feature the “world’s most iconic web-slinger” the designer wrote on her Instagram alongside an animated video incorporating illustrations of the accessories in a Spider-Man comic scene.
The capsule line will feature signature Charlotte Olympia styles for both women and kids, including web-themed trainers and strappy heels, a pair of red Kitty slip-on trainers, a spider web motif embroidered clutch, and a red velvet Kitty backpack with a spider web design.
The collection is expected to launch in Charlotte Olympia stores in the
UK, USA, the Middle East, Japan, Russia and Thailand and at selected
retailers, as well as online at CharlotteOlympia.com
This isn’t the first collaboration for Charlotte Olympia, the British designer has previously teamed up with Barbie, Havaianas, Agent Provocateur, and Bodyism.
