Charlotte Tilbury is the most popular beauty brand in 2022

British brand Charlotte Tilbury was the most popular beauty brand last year, with 1.3 billion TikTok views globally, according to LookFantastic’s 2022 beauty trends report.

The report utilises internal LookFantastic data to reveal the trends, products and regimes that influenced the beauty trends of 2022, from the skincare ingredients that dominated the skincare market to the most popular beauty brands and the trends that captured social media.

Keely Gough, managing director at LookFantastic, said in a statement: “2022 has been a year of upheaval and uncertainty, and in the face of economic challenges and cost of living pressures, we are seeing consumers turning to ‘affordable luxury’ products from established brands for their essential beauty needs.

“Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram continue to play a pivotal role in driving beauty trends and shaping shopping behaviour – whether it’s demand for the latest innovation, science-backed ingredients, or new hacks to enhance beauty regimes and save time and money.”

Charlotte Tilbury tops top beauty brands and top make-up products in 2022

Charlotte Tilbury, famous for its Flawless Filter and Contour and Blush Wands, took the top beauty brand spot in 2022. The beauty brand, favoured by celebrities including Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian, racked up 450,000 average monthly searches, while hashtag #charlottetilbury amassed 1.3 billion global views on TikTok, alongside #charlottetilburypillowtalk referencing its famous lipstick shade raking in 18.6 million views.

Image: LookFantastic; MAC

In second place was Mac with 165,000 average monthly searches and 3 billion views on TikTok, while Clinique took third place with 110,000 monthly searches. The make-up brand also went viral in 2022 for its Black Honey Lipstick which caused the TikTok hashtag #Blackhoney to receive more than 94.8 million views as influencers from all over the world tried the famous lipstick.

In terms of top make-up products in 2022, Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter claimed the top spot with 40,500 on average searches per month and the TikTok hashtag received 10.3 million views, followed by her Contour Wand product, with 27,100 searches, made popular due to Madison Beer’s Vogue tutorial. In third place was Laura Mercier’s Translucent Powder, followed by the Refy Brow Sculpt product from influencer Jess Hunt and Dior’s Lip Glow Oil.

The Ordinary was the most searched skincare brand of the year

The most popular skincare brand of 2022 was The Ordinary, achieving 135,000 average searches per month, while the hashtag #theordinary generated 1.7 billion views on TikTok. The skincare brand gained popularity during lockdown and continued its growth in 2022, with the hashtag #theordinarypeelingsolution receiving 35.1 million views on TikTok.

In second place was CeraVe, with 90,500 searches on average per month, after its cleansers went viral on TikTok when dermatologists recommended it for acne-prone skin as a gentle alternative to more aggressive acne cleansers on the market. The hashtag #ceravecleanser has racked up 8.9 million views on TikTok.

Image: LookFantastic; La Roche-Posay

Taking third spot was La Roche-Posay with 90,500 searches, with its SPF 50 Invisible Fluid becoming a fan favourite amongst the beauty community with the hashtag #larocheposayspf gaining 2.3 million views.

With regards to the most searched skincare ingredient, Salicylic acid took the top spot, ahead of collagen, retinol, Hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin C.

Top beauty and skincare trends in 2022

When it comes to the most searched beauty trends of 2022, brow lamination to give lifted, full and fluffy brows was the most popular with 49,500 average searches per month on Instagram, while the hashtag #browlamination has 1.3 billion views on TikTok.

The second most popular beauty trend was microblading, with 49,500 average monthly Instagram searches, while lash serums designed to stimulate lash growth came in third with 12,100 on average searches and 429.5 million views on TikTok with #lashserum.

Fourth spot went to soap brows, a brow trend started by beauty creators using pears soap to push up their eyebrows and keep them in place all day, while Euphoria make-up, inspired by the TV show, claimed the fifth spot.

LookFantastic’s research adds that bodycare was the most popular skincare trend of 2022, with ingredients from skincare routines like AHA’s, BHA’s and hyaluronic acid proving increasingly popular. The second biggest skincare trend of 2022 was dermaplaning facials, a technique that uses a small razor-like tool to scrape away dead skin and hair to leave a glossy finish. This trend has racked up 2.4 billion views on TikTok.

While the Gua Sha tool that helps you sculpt and contour your face took third spot, followed by lip scrub in fourth and pimple patches in fifth place.

When it comes to beauty and skincare trends for 2023, Gough added: “Next year, we expect to see an increased demand for eco-friendly products, such as refillable packaging, and a focus on ‘self-care’ products as consumers increasingly invest in products and brands to provide an uplift and support their own wellbeing.”