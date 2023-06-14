Charlotte Tilbury launches first mobile beauty app

Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, the founder of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, has launched her first-ever mobile app, powered by AI deep learning to offer consumers personalised beauty solutions.

The ‘Charlotte Tilbury: Easy Beauty For You’ app aims to democratise and simplify beauty for all, explains the brand in the press release, by harnessing the power of Tilbury’s artistry expertise with artificial intelligence “to educate, inspire, and reward new and existing customers”.

Commenting on the app, Tilbury said: “My app is like having me in your pocket - 24/7 - so that everyone, everywhere, can download beauty confidence! It’s a beauty tech world-first, the only place you can access a truly immersive and empowering beauty experience all in one app.

“It's always been my mission to democratise and decode beauty and skincare, and this incredible app achieves this - it's expert artistry at your fingertips!! This has been years in the making - the tech has finally caught up with my vision to make easy beauty for you!”

The app features how-to make-up tutorials, red carpet look breakdowns and behind-the-scenes access, as well as personalised shade matching and skin analysis tools. There are also app-only exclusives and confidence-building affirmations from Tilbury to “make everyone feel beautiful from within”.

Charlotte Tilbury debuts app and names Bella Hadid as new face

Corinne Suchy, chief growth and technology officer at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, added: “Charlotte Tilbury Beauty goes beyond being an industry-leading beauty brand - it is a technology company revolutionising the beauty industry! Inspired by Charlotte’s industry-disrupting vision, we love to find that line where technology is indistinguishable from magic, and we will only continue to bring our customers and community incredible innovation.

“Our goal has always been for our community to feel like they are engaging 1-2-1 with Charlotte, because there is nothing quite like experiencing her energy and her expertise first- hand! We created this app because we truly want everyone, everywhere to feel they are in her makeup chair experiencing the power of her artistry and confidence-boosting positivity.”

The app is available in 34 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, and across Europe, in five languages, English, French, German, Italian and Spanish, as well as five currencies.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty launches new lipstick

The app's debut coincides with the brand's new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur lipstick and campaign fronted by model Bella Hadid.

The Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur is a “matte-meets-moisture” liquid lipstick that comes in eight nudes, pinks, berries and red shades. It has been inspired by Tilbury mixing concealers and powders to create at fashion shows and studio sets to create a smoothing, soft-focus blurring effect.

Commenting on the lipstick, priced 27 pounds each, Tilbury said: "I have worked with world-leading laboratories to create a weightless formula infused with perfecting powder blur technology and everyone’s favourite hydrator, hyaluronic acid, to create my modern matte, visibly smoothing and blurring lipstick with a soft-focus effect that hugs the contours of your lips – it’s a formula like no other that gives the illusion of a matte powder pout without drying, creasing or feathering."

The Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur lipstick is exclusive to the app before rolling out to charlottetilbury.com and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Wonderlands on June 15 and the rest of the world from June 22.