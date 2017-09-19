Cheap Monday makes new sustainability promise

London - Cheap Monday has shared its new sustainability pledge, which is part of its journey towards becoming to “be the most relevant and sustainable jeanswear brand on the street, worn by those who create pop culture.”

The denim brand, owned by the H&M Group, aims to increase the number of eco-friendlier materials its uses season by season. For autumn/winter 2017, Cheap Monday aims to offer 100 percent sustainable denim. 88 percent of its menswear will be labeled sustainable and 59 percent of its womenswear for the same season, with the goal to increase this to 100 percent by autumn/winter 2018.

Cheap Monday only labels a garment as sustainable if it contains at least 50 percent eco-friendlier materials. But many of Cheap Monday products reportedly contain nearly 100 percent or more. All the sustainable materials Cheap Monday uses are produced according to a strict standard and certified by an independent certification body.

The move follows on from Cheap Monday early initiatives focusing on sustainability. in 2016 the brand launched its C/O Cheap Monday Capsule Collection and installed textile collecting bins in Cheap Monday Stores, encouraging consumers to donate their old and unwanted textiles. Sustainability remains a core priority to CHeap Monday, as the brand is increasing its focus on offering more sustainable denim finishing processes and eco-friendlier materials across all its collections.

Photo: Cheap Monday