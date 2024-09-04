Cheap Monday relaunches with new collection of denim

Cheap Monday, the denim brand from Weekday, has relaunched today with a new collection and new campaign featuring American artist Nessa Barrett.

Originally founded in 2004, the relaunch marks the return of Cheap Monday with the same uncompromising approach to denim as before. The new collection, showcased by Nessa Barrett, aims to reflect the diverse traits and personalities of contemporary youth culture today. Best known for her raw gothic pop sound and candidness about mental health, the US singer fully embodies the brand's message, inspiring people to embrace their authentic selves.

Nessa Barrett for Cheap Monday, FW24 Credits: Cheap Monday

“At its core, Cheap Monday is all about confidently expressing identities, and Nessa Barrett hits this broad spectrum of creativity. She’s salty and such a goddess at the same time; she’s just up for it, up for the real thing,” said Alice Shulman, design lead at Cheap Monday, in a statement.

“Cheap Monday’s unapologetic style mirrors my own, blending raw emotion with a gothic edge. Collaborating with them felt natural, they truly embody my bold and honest approach to self-expression,” added Nessa Barrett.

Nessa Barrett for Cheap Monday, FW24 Credits: Cheap Monday

The relaunched Cheap Monday denim range includes seven fits for women: Sleezy Low, Sleezie High, Sleezie Straight, Booty Bei, Flare Low, Anti Low, and Poser. For men, the collection includes six core fits: Rad Super, Looser, Boo Bootleg, Anti, Issue, and Sleaze. To accompany the reimagined denim collection, Cheap Monday has also released a limited-edition capsule collection of jersey tops that showcase Nessa Barrett's varied personas.

“Our debut drop is genre-defying denim, showcasing styles from indie sleaze stretch and bootcut to radically loose and anti-fit rigid designs,” added Alice Shulman. “We’ve played with finishes like dirt, spray, worn, and torn in shades of blue, black, and grey. These jeans capture the essence of Cheap Monday.”

The Cheap Monday denim collection is set to launch on September 5 online on weekday.com, and in selected Weekday stores, and other retailers.