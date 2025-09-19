Chester fashion graduate competes in ITV’s 'Dress The Nation'

A University of Chester Fashion Design graduate is among nine contestants in the second series of M&S: Dress The Nation, airing on ITV and ITVX.

Alexandra Novacki, 25, graduated in 2023 and now runs her own brand while working in retail. She will take on weekly challenges testing design, commercial, and collaboration skills, with the winner receiving mentorship from Marks & Spencer and the chance to see their work sold in stores and online for Autumn/Winter 2025.

Originally from Derbyshire, Novacki trained as a professional cyclist before turning to fashion after time in Paris inspired her interest in tailoring and womenswear. She staged a runway show in the northwest last year and said the series offered “a great career milestone” and valuable insights into building commercially viable designs.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, the show features judges from M&S, the fashion industry, and celebrity guests, alongside feedback from real customers. It airs Sundays at 6:55 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.