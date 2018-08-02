Chi Chi London launches first mobile app

Womenswear brand Chi Chi London has launched its first mobile app for iOS and Android as part of what the brand describes as its “rapid expansion plans,” which also includes a new website and a focus on growing internationally.

The main objective of the app is for Chi Chi London to become more accessible to their core customers and to strengthen its multichannel officering as users continue to shift from using mobile browsers to mobile apps, said the brand in a press release.

Daniel Najar, chief executive of Chi Chi London said in a press statement: “The majority of our customers are young and very mobile savvy, almost everything they do is from the palm of their hand. It was a natural progression for us to launch this app, both for ease, speed and brand growth. We hope to see up to 30 percent conversion rate coming through the mobile app.”

The app boasts numerous features with the aim of providing customers with an “engaging and personalised shopping experience” including styling tips, wish lists, celebrity and influencer looks, style stories, daily ‘new in’ products plus offers and news.

To tie in with how social media is shaping the way users interact with brands, the app enables the customers to browse products via a feature which resembles Instagram Stories, merging the line between social and retail.

To coincide with the launch the retailer will be offering 25 percent off first orders through the app.

Chi Chi London, which is one of the fast growing womenswear brands in the UK, voted by The Times as one of the top 100 brands to watch, specialises in affordable cocktail, prom and evening dresses.

Images: courtesy of Chi Chi London