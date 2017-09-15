Chiara Boni gives us the feminine power woman for NYFW

In the best of times and worst of times, Chiara Boni decided to use New York Fashion Week to celebrate the spirit of happiness. Boni also sought inspiration from the hippie era this season like many of her contemporaries, but she reworked it into her signature, form fitting, Italian style.

All I'm gonna do is go and do what I feel ???? #ChiaraBoni #LaPetiteRobe Fashion Show opening with the incredible @barbarafialho1 #NYFW A post shared by ChiaraBoni LaPetiteRobe (@chiarabonilapetiterobe) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Her first look of a dress with illusion detail and skirt had independent woman written all over it. It was the dress for a girl who could go to her office job, pay all her own bills, and only get married if she absolutely felt like it. This wasn't your trophy wife collection, this was your PR executive, CEO, and future senator collection.

Where flowers bloom so does hope ???? @officialgenetogeto & @insightphil at the #NYFW #ChiaraBoni #LaPetiteRobe Fashion Show ???? A post shared by ChiaraBoni LaPetiteRobe (@chiarabonilapetiterobe) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Everything was still very feminine though, as she made sure not to forsake her romantic feminine touch. The color palette was focused on charming, soft sorbet tones, including pale pink, lilac and avocado.

Always look on the Pink side of life ???? @snowdollkinson al the #NYFW #ChiaraBoni #LaPetiteRobe S/S 18 Fashion Show ❄️ A post shared by ChiaraBoni LaPetiteRobe (@chiarabonilapetiterobe) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Hydrangeas and roses were printed onto dresses, while petals were laser cut on flared pans.

Lace and embellishments, which are trending this season, were found in divine gowns that helped balance the tailored look of the dresses with whimsical touches.

Everything was light and fluid, with details like feminine tulle and organza puffy sleeves giving just the right amount of feminine touch. Today's power woman isn't afraid to be feminine, and that's a wonderful thing.