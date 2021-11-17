Children’s clothing brand Macrae Skye launches diversity campaign

Children’s clothing brand Macrae Skye has launched a diversity program called Show Us Your Family for the holiday season.

Macrae Skye, which focuses on being a sustainable and ethical clothing brand, is aiming to celebrate diverse families. The campaign will showcase all the unique faces that make up a modern family today.

Participants are asked to sign up for a discount code on the Macrae Skye website for a set of pajamas for their family, and then submit a picture or video of their family wearing the pajamas on their personal Instagram page. They must also tag Macrae Skye in their post, which will then allow the brand to showcase each family on its own Instagram.

Macrae Skye will also donate a pair of pajamas to domestic abuse shelters for every pair of pajamas bought.

“At Macrae Skye, we infuse ethical fashion and sustainability into the very fabric of our ethos. Our thoughtfully designed garments carry meaning far beyond the depth of the fabric - rather, empowering children to be active in causes that can change the world for the better,” said founder and CEO of Macrae Skye, Kim Sicklein.

Alongside pajamas for men, women and children, Macrae Skye has also included them for four-legged family members.