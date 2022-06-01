Children’s rental platform Bundlee expands into footwear

The UK’s first rental service for kids' clothing Bundlee is branching into footwear rental in an exclusive partnership with British footwear company Vivobarefoot.

Founded by Eve Kekeh in 2018, Bundlee offers parents a rental subscription service starting at 39 pounds a month for a 15-piece clothing collection. The subscription offers parents savings of 700 pounds per year on their baby clothing bill, adds Bundlee, while also reducing their carbon footprint by 86 percent and saving 96 percent of the water compared to buying with each rental.

With toddlers outgrowing 6 shoe sizes in one year, Bundlee is expanding its clothing service to footwear, exclusively with Vivobarefoot. The rental platform states that Britons buy 80 million pairs of shoes a year, most of which end in landfills, and its new circular solution will help parents increase the longevity of shoes as well as clothing.

Bundlee to offer Vivobarefoot footwear rentals to kids

Any shoes no longer suitable for rental on Bundlee will be returned to Vivobarefoot’s resale platform, ReVivo, to be repaired and resold, added the rental platform.

Image: Vivobarefoot by Nick Hopper

Commenting on the footwear expansion, Bundlee founder Eve Kekeh, said in a statement: “Shoes are often the most expensive and rapidly outgrown product you can buy for a toddler, which is why I always wanted to introduce shoes to our rental platform.

“Bundlee’s community is growing exponentially, so it felt like a great time to launch this new category, and with Vivobarefoot’s commitment to circularity and care for children’s feet, felt like the perfect partner.”

Bayarma Clark, head of kids at Vivobarefoot, added: “Our footwear is designed to let the foot do its natural thing, allowing children to connect to the world around them through their feet. Our partnership with Bundlee is another step in our journey to ensure that our products have a positive impact on people, while having a minimal impact on the planet.”

In addition to Vivobarefoot shoes, customers can rent from cult sustainable brands including Patagonia, Mori, Little Riley Studio and Mini Rodini, as well as Bundlee Originals, simple styles made from Oeko-Tex cotton that are available at a more accessible price to designer brands.