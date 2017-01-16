Children's wear business My1stYears secures 5m pounds to expand

The power of marketing and celebrity is as relevant for the childrenswear market as it is for adult fashion. UK retailer My 1st Years, which sells personalised baby wear and gifts, has secured a funding deal of 5 million pounds to expand into the American market.

The company is operating with a 7 million pound turnover, and was founded in 2010 by Daniel Price and Jonny Sitton. It's marketing value is high, with Prince George being an ambassador for the business, when he was photographed wearing a personalised dressing gown and slippers when he met outgoing US President Obama last year.

The company also specialises in clothing, bedding and accessories, most of which can be personalised.

The investment was secured by Beringea and supported with funds managed by investment group Hargreave Hale. Previous funding was secured from high net worth individuals, including Lord Alliance, co-owner of fashiongroup N Brown. The company launched in Harrods last month and is also available at John Lewis and Selfridges.

Photo credit:My1stYears.com