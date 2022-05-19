Childrenswear brand Frugi partners with Circular Textiles Foundation

Frugi, a sustainable UK-based brand, has announced a new partnership with the Circular Textiles Foundation (CTF), making it the organisation’s first childrenswear member.

The brand will be following a series of circular design workshops with the foundation, working towards key circular principles to apply throughout the company and ultimately creating a range of fully recyclable clothing for spring/summer 2023.

The CTF certification mark will be present on 22 percent of Frugi’s SS23 collection, with the label’s end goal being to establish the mark on its entire future collections.

The certification tells consumers that the garment has been made to be recycled by a specific facility, which will then process it into new fabric, with more information on the activation available via a QR code on the garment’s tag.

Its key aim of partnering with the CTF, Frugi said in a release, is to prevent clothing going into landfill or incineration, falling in line with its ‘end of life’ plan for its garments.

“Sustainability is at the heart of the Frugi brand,” said Sarah Clark, CEO of Frugi Group. “Our clothes are already designed to grow with children, using reversible prints, interactive appliques, and clothes with extendable cuffs, waistbands, and shoulder straps.”

Clark continued: “Our commitment to eliminating waste is further strengthened by our partnership with the Circular Textile Foundation, especially as the first childrenswear brand to do so. We can’t wait to launch our spring/summer ‘23 range with the new certification and to show that we are serious about making a genuinely circular product, and to protect the planet we play on.”