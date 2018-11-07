Childrenswear brand launches collection with Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships

Kidswear label Janie and Jack is launching a capsule collection inspired by Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes, the latest children’s book by Eva Chen. In addition to writing fashion-inspired literature for children, Chen works as Director of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram.

Launched earlier this week, the collection brings the book to life, with outfits that reproduce the main character’s looks. Prices range from 27 euros (30 US dollars) to 62 euros (70 US dollars). The line also includes customizable shoes, on which children can draw with a set of markers.

Pictures: Janie and Jack