Chloé: A new direction for the fashion house

All eyes were on Gabriela Hearst as she made her creative debut for Chloé during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Taking place on the empty streets of Paris’ chicest neighborhood Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Chloé FW21 presentation featured colorful knitwear made from recycled cashmere, organic denim patchwork, tailored jackets, strong trench coats, and upcycled fringe handbags.

Hearst, an advocate for sustainable fashion practices, debuted her Chloé presentation on what would be Chloé founder Gaby Aghion’s 100th birthday.

Timeline:

As the past meets the present, FashionUnited looks back to see how feminist-powered iconic brand Chloé began and the direction it’s moving in today.