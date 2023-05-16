Chloé collaborates with footwear brand Teva

French luxury fashion house Chloé has unveiled an exclusive footwear collaboration with sport sandal brand Teva.

The Chloé × Teva collection reimagines Teva’s iconic silhouettes, the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole, born from the belief “that design should facilitate freedom of movement and exploration”.

The collaboration revamps the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole with classic and playful recycled straps emblazoned with the Chloé logo, inspired by the rave theme explored in the Chloé summer 2023 collection.

Image: Chloé; Chloé × Teva footwear collaboration

The designs are also in keeping with the sandal’s key lower impact, as they feature 50 percent recycled rubber outsole and recycled polyester straps, the luxury fashion house adds.

There are three colourways in the collection, the Hurricane XLT2 is available in ‘Natural White,’ while the Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole comes in ‘Black- White’ and ‘Multicolour Pink’.

The Chloé × Teva footwear range will be available in Chloé boutiques, on Chloe.com and Teva.com, with prices starting from 370 pounds / 390 euros / 490 US dollars.

